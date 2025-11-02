J’khand ‘HIV-infected’ blood transfusions: Guv seeks strict action

Ranchi: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Saturday said he has asked the state government to take strict action against those found responsible in the alleged blood transfusion case that reportedly led to HIV infection in five thalassemia-affected children in the state. He said that merely suspending them was not enough and effective measures must be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

“Investigation in the blood transfusion case is underway and action is being taken. Effective measures will be taken based on facts that come to light,” Gangwar told reporters on the sidelines of the foundation day celebration of various states and Union Territories at Raj Bhawan. “Those found guilty should not merely be suspended but effective action should be taken against them,” Gangwar said. Family of a seven-year-old thalassemia patient on October 24 alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa, the district headquarters town of West Singhbhum, had transfused HIV-infected blood. A five-member medical team from Ranchi carried out an investigation on October 26 and it found four more children tested HIV positive after being transfused HIV- infected blood.