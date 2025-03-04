J’khand govt tables Rs 1.45 lakh-cr Budget

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Monday presented a Rs 1.45 lakh-crore Budget for 2025-26, allocating a whopping Rs 62,844 crore for social welfare programmes aimed at helping the poor, women and other vulnerable groups.

For its popular Jharkhand ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana’ that aims to enhance financial security and well-being of women in the age bracket of 18-50 years, it allocated Rs 13,363 crore. Additionally, Rs 5,000 crore will be allocated to a government scheme aimed at providing free electricity.

Presenting the maiden Budget of the Hemant Soren-led government after it retained power following a resounding victory in assembly elections last year, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore said the state’s economy is expected to grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent in 2025-26 fiscal.

“I lay on the table of the House a Budget of Rs 1.45 lakh-crore for the 2025-26 financial year on March 3 that coincides with the birth anniversary of great industrialist Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who believed that economic independence is the base of political independence...This Budget will pave way for overall development of the state,” the finance minister said in the assembly.

The Budget provides for an outlay of Rs 62,844 crore for the social sector and Rs 13,363 crore for Maiyan Samman financial aid to women, Kishore said.

Under the industrial policy, the government aims to attract Rs 20,000 crore in investment, which will generate both direct and indirect employment for 15,000 people, Kishore said.

“The focus will be on revenue generation, and tourism is expected to play a vital role in this effort,” he added, noting that heli-shuttle services are planned to be launched in the state.