J'khand edu minister suffers brain injury, to be airlifted to Delhi: Irfan Ansari

Ranchi: Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren, who suffered a head injury after he fell in the bathroom in his residence early on Saturday, was being airlifted to a Delhi hospital for better treatment, state minister Irfan Ansari said. Soren was admitted to a hospital in Jamshedpur this morning, he said.

"Ramdas Soren ji's health has suddenly deteriorated. He fell in the bathroom, which resulted in a severe brain injury and a blood clot," Ansari, the state health minister, said in a statement. Later, he told reporters that Soren was admitted to the Jamshedpur hospital, where doctors found blood clotting in the brain. "We are preparing to airlift him to Delhi. I am constantly in touch and monitoring his condition," he added.