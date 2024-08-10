J’khand CM Soren marks 3rd Adivasi Mahotsav with renewed enthusiasm

Ranchi: The two-day Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav, currently underway in Ranchi, aims to preserve the art, culture, literature, lifestyle, and deep connection to nature of the world’s oldest societal group, the tribal community.

Held at Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan, the festival was inaugurated by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who lit the ceremonial lamp. The event began with the release of 12 books related to tribal literature.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the gathering, noting that this is the third celebration of the tribal festival. He expressed renewed enthusiasm for the event, which is also being observed in other parts of the state. Soren highlighted Jharkhand’s ancient history, stating that tribal society predates other social structures. He emphasised the long struggle of the tribals, their cultural and historical significance, and their ongoing fight for their rights to people, forests, and land. He acknowledged the historical exploitation of tribals during and after British rule, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on previous celebrations.

The atmosphere at the festival is vibrant, with attendees arriving in traditional tribal attire. Artists from various states are captivating audiences with their performances, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the tribal communities.