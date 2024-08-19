J'khand CM extends wishes on Raksha Bandhan, says "historic" schemes launched for women

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan' and said his government has implemented several "historic" schemes to provide rights and respect to women in the state. He claimed that Jharkhand is the first state in the country where the government is providing a monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to widows, abandoned or single mothers and women above 50 years of age. "Under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana (JMMSY), more than 48 lakh sisters of the state will get financial assistance of Rs 12,000 every year," he posted on X.

The JMMSY was launched in Pakur on Sunday. He added that his government has also worked to give wings to the dreams of 10 lakh adolescent girls of the state by linking them with Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana. An assistance amount of Rs 40,000 is helping each of them to move forward, he said. "This is also for the first time in the history of Jharkhand that thousands of crores of rupees have been given to lakhs of mothers and sisters associated with Sakhi Mandal in the form of bank credit/linkage. In the last four and a half years, more than Rs 10,000 crore has been provided to the sisters for livelihood promotion," he wrote.

More than 35,000 women of the state have been provided with alternative livelihood opportunities by linking them with the 'Phool-Jhano Abhiyan', he said. "Many such schemes like Abua Awas Yojana, Sona Sobran Dhoti-Sari Yojana, green ration card scheme, Mukhyamantri Rojgar Srijan Yojana, Birsa Harit Gram Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Yojana, bicycle distribution scheme, etc. are being run by your brother and the Jharkhand government for half the population of the state and others," he said. The effort by the Jharkhand government for dignity and self-respect of women will take a bigger shape in the times to come and would continue uninterrupted, he said.