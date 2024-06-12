J’khand CM directs officials to expedite construction of ‘Abua Awas’ houses

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Wednesday directed officials to speed up the process of construction of 2 lakh houses in the first phase of the ‘Abua Awas’ scheme, asserting that laxity would not be tolerated.



The scheme was launched by former CM Hemant Soren in November last year to provide houses to those deprived of benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“Speed up the construction process of 2 lakh houses under the first phase...Action will be taken against those who commit irregularities and negligence,” the CM told officials after reviewing the progress of the housing scheme.

The first instalment for the houses has already been released, he said, underlining that the beneficiaries were poor. He also directed that construction materials such as sand be provided at the lowest possible rates, besides maintaining transparency in selecting beneficiaries.The chief minister has been reviewing the progress of schemes of various departments after the Lok Sabha polls.

He also reviewed performance of the Land and Revenue Department and asked officials concerned to launch an investigation into the cases of mutation, which remain pending in the zonal offices for a long time.

“Such mutation cases are neither executed nor rejected. They should be investigated,” he said. He also asked the officials to ensure that mutation is done within the stipulated time limit and cases should not remain pending without any reason.