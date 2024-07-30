J’khand CM bids farewell to outgoing Guv Radhakrishnan

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday bid farewell to outgoing governor C P Radhakrishnan at Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Airport.

Radhakrishnan left for Maharashtra to take charge as its new governor.

Former Union labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will be the new governor of Jharkhand. He will take oath as the twelfth governor of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Soren was accompanied by minister Banna Gupta, MP Nalin Soren, legislator Kalpana Soren and top bureaucrats, including chief secretary L Khiangte.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also visited the Raj Bhavan with his wife and met Radhakrishnan. They wished for his long and healthy life.