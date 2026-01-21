J’khand: Child dies after falling into drain in Ranchi

Ranchi/Koderma: A two-year-old child died after he allegedly fell into a drain outside his residence in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district on Tuesday, police said.

In another incident, a 13-year-old boy, who had been missing since Monday, was found dead near his home in Koderma district, a senior officer said.

In the Ranchi incident, the child and his elder brother fell into the drain while playing outside their residence in Maulana Azad Colony under the jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station, another officer said.

“Their mother pulled them out of the drain, but the younger one died,” Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Kuldeep Kumar said.

In Koderma, the body of the minor was recovered on Tuesday near his residence in the Markacho Police Station area, a day after he had gone missing.

Markacho Police Station officer-in-charge Nand Kishore Tiwari said, “The boy had been missing since Monday morning. Our search went in vain yesterday. His body was recovered near his home this morning.”

His family members and locals blocked the Markacho-Bariyadih road for two hours, alleging that the boy was murdered.

They withdrew the protest after the police assured them that the culprits would be arrested.

The minor’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Koderma, the OC said.

Based on the statement of the deceased’s elder brother, the police have registered an FIR, and the investigation is underway, the officer added.