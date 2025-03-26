J’khand Cabinet approves MSME (Special Exemption) Bill

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, approved the Jharkhand Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Special Exemption) Bill 2025, in its meeting on Tuesday.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to relax the provision related to the limited competitive examination provided in the Jharkhand Secretariat Service Rules, 2010, related to promotion from the category of Assistant Branch Officer to the post of Branch Officer under Jharkhand Secretariat Service as a special facility. Approval was given for the formation of Jharkhand Community Health Assistant Cadre (Recruitment, Promotion and Other Service Conditions) Rules-2025 under the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare. mpost

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved a partial amendment in the implementation of the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’. Following this amendment, women applicants whose single bank accounts are not linked to Aadhaar will receive monetary assistance until March.

The state government provides Rs 2,500 per month to women between 18 and 50 years under the JMMSY.

Many beneficiaries were deprived of the assistance since January for failing to link their accounts with Aadhaar.

The Cabinet cleared a total of 16 proposals during the meeting.