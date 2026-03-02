J’khand: BJP ‘rebel’ wins mayor’s post in Dhanbad, civic polls counting ends

Ranchi: BJP ‘rebel’ Sanjeev Singh won the mayor’s post for the Dhanbad Municipal Corporation in Jharkhand, while the saffron party-backed candidate finished fourth in the civic polls, an official said on Sunday.



The counting of votes for all 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, which had started on Friday morning, concluded after the declaration of DMC results on Saturday night, he said.

The civic polls were not contested on the symbols of the political parties, but candidates are backed by these outfits.

“Elected members of the civic bodies will now choose deputy mayor or vice chairperson of their respective ULBs between March 10 and March 20. They will also take an oath during the period,”

State Election Commission Secretary Radhe Shyam Prasad told news agency.