J&K: UAPA charges dropped against 7 university students, court grants bail

AHMEDABAD: Seven students, who were arrested under the UAPA for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team’s loss in the World Cup final, were Saturday granted bail by a court after police dropped charges under the stringent anti-terror law.



The students of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district were granted bail by the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ganderbal, the lawyer representing the students, Shafiq Ahmad Bhat, said.

He said the students were released late on Saturday evening.

The lawyer said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against the students have been dropped.

“The police submitted its report in the CJM court wherein the UAPA charges were dropped,” Bhat said.

The police said the UAPA charges were dropped after a “considerate view was taken” following an undertaking by their parents.

“Under convincing undertaking by the parents of students that no harm will come to anyone else from their children, a considerate view was taken to continue the investigation in IPC offences,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi, said. AGENCIES