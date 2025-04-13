J&K: Two terrorists killed amid intensified anti-terror operations

Jammu: Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation in a snow-bound area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, while a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost his life in a gunfight with infiltrating terrorists in the Akhnoor sector, officials said on Saturday.

With this, the number of terrorists neutralised in the operations in the Chhatru belt of the hilly district in the past two days has risen to three. One terrorist was eliminated by the security forces on Friday morning.

Official sources said the slain terrorists were affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and included a top commander, Saifullah, who was active in the Chenab valley region for the past year.

According to officials, Subedar Kuldeep Chand of 9-Punjab, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was killed during a separate operation against terrorists who were trying to infiltrate from across the border in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu.

Commander of 5 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier J B S Rathi and Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil said the operations, started on April 9, are continuing with an aim to maintain peace and stability, as they reaffirmed the resolve to completely root out terrorism from the region.

“A total of three terrorists were eliminated in the operations while the troops displayed great tactical acumen and swiftness, and ensured zero casualties on our side.

“Despite the weather and night-time challenges, the troops displayed great professionalism and also gave the topmost priority to the security of the local population,” Brigadier Rathi told reporters in Kishtwar.

He said the operations also brought to the fore the seamless coordination between the Indian Army and police, especially its Special Operations Group (SOG).

“After the first contact on April 9, rapid reinforcements were deployed in terms of special forces with the help of the Indian Air Force, and also to carry out real-time surveillance of the area the Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, drones and the night visions were employed basically to ensure that terrorists do not escape from the area,” the army officer said.

He said the operation reaffirms the Army’’s commitment to maintain peace and stability in the south of Jammu, especially in the Pir Panjal Range.

“Certain security measures have been instituted in terms of the rapid force response capabilities, technological integration and inter-agency seamless coordination to maintain peace and stability in the region. We are thankful to White Knight Corps and the General Officer Commanding of Delta Force for their guidance and support,” he said.