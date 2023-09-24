J&K: Two LeT militants arrested

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were arrested along with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

Police on Thursday got an input that a person identified as Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Baramulla’s Janbazpora, is missing from his home and has joined the proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF, a police spokesperson said.

The Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be a shadow outfit of the LeT.

The spokesperson said that a case in this regard was registered at the Baramulla Police Station and an investigation was taken up.