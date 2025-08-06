J&K: Terror victims’ kin get job letters

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 158 ‘next of kin’ (NoKs) of Kashmiri civilians killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Addressing the event, which also marked the sixth anniversary of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, the L-G said that the wounds that have persisted for decades are now being healed. “Today's landmark event provided a sense of closure to the families who have silently suffered trauma for years,” he added.

The L-G further said: “For more than three decades, the terror state Pakistan is shedding innocent blood through its proxy terrorist outfits.”

He said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has drawn a “new red line against terrorism, and equal punishment will be given to terrorists and their sponsors”.

"We will do everything possible for the rehabilitation of terror victims. It is my promise to the NoKs of terror victim families that perpetrators of heinous crimes will receive exemplary punishment. We’ll also ensure the harshest possible punishment to terror sympathisers," he added.