J&K: Terror eco-system isolated via developmental schemes, says L-G Sinha

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Thursday claimed that the Union Territory’s ‘effective’ administration managed to isolate the terror eco-system through developmental schemes. While addressing the 2nd day inaugural session of G-20 3rd Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting here at SKICC, Sinha claimed that the terror eco-system thrived with support from across the border.



He further emphasised that Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a new era of growth and peace, adding that tourism here is also a reflection of multi-religious and multi-cultural ethos of India.

“Tourism cannot grow in isolation. The economics of it is fine, that tourism needs good infrastructure, sound policies and effective and responsive administration... only peace and happiness of people can bring warmth in the hospitality,” the L-G emphasised.

He highlighted that new industries are coming up in the UT, rapid agricultural growth is making the villages prosperous, new institutions have been opened up in higher education, youths are being trained for industry 4.0 technologies, infrastructure development is progressing rapidly in the Union Territory.

Sinha further claimed the administration is committed for people’s prosperity both economically and socially. The G-20 Tourism Working Group Meeting is also emphasising on digitisation and all the dignitaries present at the three-day-long meeting acknowledging the impact of the Covid pandemic on tourism and the world.

Underlining a record number of 18 million tourists visiting Jammu & Kashmir during the last year, the tourism sector made a 7 per cent contribution to the UT’s GDP, the L-G also mentioned: “We have identified 300 new destinations to promote green tourism, small and medium enterprises, youth and women entrepreneurs and involve local communities to support sustainable tourism.”

While a draft of national strategy on film tourism was unveiled during inaugural day of the G-20 3rd TWG meeting, the Lieutenant Governor strongly emphasised that after a long pause of almost 4 decades, the J&K UT administration has revived the relationship with Indian film industries and launched a film policy in 2021 to attract more investment into film sector. He also said that more than 300 movies were filmed in the region last year and such enthusiasm is bringing about a qualitative change in the lives of people.

Jammu & Kashmir will soon find its place in the top 50 destinations in the world and it will be on the travel bucket list of global travellers, he mentioned.