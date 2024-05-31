J&K students body urges Amit Shah to reconsider denial of govt jobs to families of militants

New Delhi: In a fervent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has expressed deep concern over his recent announcement of denying government jobs to family members of militants and stone pelters.



The association further argues that such a policy will aggravate existing issues rather than resolve them.

In an interview with news agency PTI recently, Amit Shah announced a fresh policy “To ensure no relative of a militant or a stone-pelter gets a government job in the Union Territory (UT)”.

Regional parties in Kashmir have slammed the move, claiming that it would further alienate Kashmiri youth.

In their letter, the association emphasised the need for rehabilitation and unity, stressing that penalising innocent family members for the actions of their relatives is both ethically wrong and counterproductive.

They pointed out that such measures would unfairly hinder the personal and professional growth of Kashmiris, keeping them away from essential opportunities.

The association also highlighted the fundamental principles of criminal jurisprudence, which hold that individuals should not be punished for offenses committed by others.

While acknowledging the necessity for stringent measures against those directly involved in unlawful activities, they urged that the consequences should not extend to law-abiding relatives.

“Imposing such a blanket ban on their career prospects would create unnecessary impediments and hinder their positive transformation into contributing members of society,” the letter stated.

The association warned that this policy risks pushing innocent family members back into a cycle of alienation and resentment, further estranging the youth of Kashmir.

The letter also called for recognition and appreciation of positive transformation, advocating for the rehabilitation of those who have reformed and are now contributing positively to society.

They argued that at this critical juncture, it is essential to support inclusivity and provide opportunities for rehabilitation, rather than creating discord.

“At this critical juncture, we need rehabilitation, not discord. We need rapprochement and not estrangement,” the association wrote. They further urged the Union Home Minister to reconsider any policy that denies government jobs and employment clearance to youth whose family members have been involved in law-and-order incidents, including stone pelting cases.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association concluded by stressing the importance of valuing and supporting the youth and student community, which they described as the pillars of the future.

They believe that fostering inclusivity and rehabilitation will pave the way for a more harmonious and prosperous future for Jammu and Kashmir.