J&K: Security stepped up ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Tuesday

SRINAGAR: Security forces have been put on an alert in Kashmir ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on Tuesday.



Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, officials said here on Sunday. Special checking points, including entry and exit points have been set up at various places in the city as a precautionary measure, the officials said.

Although the Prime Minister will be visiting the Jammu region, the security forces in the valley have been put on an alert to ensure that terrorists do not carry out any subversive activities during the high-profile visit to the Union Territory, they said.

This will be Modi’s second visit to Jammu and Kashmir during his second term in office. The Prime Minister is expected to inaugurate various development projects during his visit to Jammu which include the AIIMS hospital Jammu, world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab river and Devika river project in Udhampur.

Modi is likely to remotely flag off the first train in Sangaldan-Baramulla rail link and also address a public rally in Jammu later in the day.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, reviewed the security in the valley in a meeting at

PCR Kashmir.