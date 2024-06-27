J&K: Security forces kill 3 suspected JeM terrorists in Doda gunfight

Jammu: Three terrorists, suspected to be affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, were killed in a gunfight that lasted for more than six hours in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday, police officials said.

A policeman was also injured in the gunfight that broke out in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9:50 am amid an intensified cordon-and-search operation launched by the police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following twin terrorist attacks in the hill district on June 11 and 12, the officials added.

Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11, while a policeman was hurt in a gunfight with terrorists at the Kota top in Gandoh the next day.

During an operation in a village in Sinoo panchayat, the forces came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a “dhok” (mud house) on a slope, the officials said, adding that one ultra was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and started firing on the search parties. Heavy gunfire and explosions rattled the village as two more terrorists were eliminated by the security forces as the day progressed, the officials said, adding that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbines and an AK-series assault rifle, were seized from the possession of the slain terrorists.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras could not be ascertained immediately, they said. However, according to a preliminary investigation, the terrorists believed to have recently infiltrated from across the border are JeM members and likely from Pakistan.