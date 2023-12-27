J&K: Security forces initiate fresh searches along IB, LoC

While cordon and search operations continued for the seventh day in a row on Wednesday to find the terrorists responsible for last week’s ambush that killed four soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, fresh searches were started along the border with Pakistan in Samba and Poonch, according to officials.

“Security forces are continuing the cordon and search operation to track down the terrorists involved in the ambush on Army vehicles,” a senior official said.

The operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms. Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fifth day in a row.

Security forces and special operation groups have launched search operations at three places along the International Border (IB) in Samba district since this morning, officials said.

They said that this has been done as a precautionary measure due to the intense fog along the borderline, they said.

Security forces have also launched fresh search operations along the LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch following reports of suspicious movement in the area, they said. The operations are going on, they said.

Three civilians picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist ambushed two Army vehicles on Thursday at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in Poonch were found dead on Friday sparking outrage.

Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited ground zero in Poonch on Monday where he reviewed the anti-terrorist operation under way in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district’s Thanamandi forest belt. General Pande asked security personnel to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

The J&K administration has announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians. It said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action on the matter has been initiated. The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the civilian deaths and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of the investigation.