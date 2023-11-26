J&K: Search operation underway near LoC in Poonch

JAMMU: Security forces on Sunday launched a massive search operation in the forest area near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.



A collaborative operation involving the Army, police, and CRPF is in progress across Mehdhar and Krishna Ghati sectors, prompted by reports of suspicious activities. Focused on areas including Behra, Kund, Topa, and neighbouring regions under the jurisdiction of the Mendhar police station, the search extends to Daradullian, Mangnar, Salani, and Uchhad top in the Krishna Ghati sector. The joint effort aims to investigate and respond to potential security threats, with authorities intensifying their presence in various forest locations.