J&K: Rescue ops on in Kathua; Kishtwar death toll rises to 61

New Delhi/Jammu/Shimla: The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action and inducted helicopter services for rescue and relief operations in the cloudburst-hit Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

At least seven people were killed and six others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in Kathua district early Sunday. The calamity struck Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and Janglote amid heavy overnight rains.

“Spoke to Kathua SSP Shobhit Saxena after receiving information about a cloudburst in the Janglote area,” Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote in an X post. “Four casualties have been reported (in Janglote). In addition, damage has occurred to the railway track and national highway, while Kathua police station has also been affected,” he added.

The civilian administration, military and paramilitary forces have swung into action, he said, adding that the situation is being continuously monitored.

“Six injured have been airlifted for hospitalisation in Mamoon, Pathankot, which was found to be (the) relatively nearer destination,” the minister wrote. Singh said Deputy Inspector General of Police Shiv Kumar Sharma, along with his team, is camping at the spot and is in constant touch with him.

Meanwhile, in Kishtwar district, the death toll due to the August 14 cloudburst at Chisoti village has risen to 61. The calamity struck the last motorable point en route the Machail Mata shrine, leaving over 100 injured and 50 people still missing. Officials said the bodies of three victims remain unidentified.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods that flattened a makeshift market and a community kitchen for pilgrims, damaged 16 houses and government buildings, three temples, four water mills, a 30-metre bridge, and over a dozen vehicles. Rescuers on Sunday carried out three controlled blasts to remove giant boulders hampering search operations near the langar site. Army engineers have also begun constructing a bailey bridge to restore connectivity to Chisoti and the Machail Mata temple.

Despite overcast conditions, joint teams of the Army, NDRF, SDRF, police, BRO, civil administration, and volunteers continue rescue efforts using heavy equipment and dog squads. Political leaders including J&K Congress chief Tariq Hamid Karra, working president Raman Bhalla, and former BJP president Ravinder Raina visited the site to take stock of the situation.

In neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, heavy downpour in Mandi district triggered landslides and flash floods, causing debris to enter several houses in Panarsa, Takoli, and Nagwain. Though no lives were lost, houses and property were severely damaged.

The 4-lane Kiratpur–Manali National Highway remains blocked due to waterlogging, while a major landslide near Jogni Mata Temple disrupted traffic. Another flash flood from the Shalanal stream collapsed the boundary wall of a private office, though employees managed to escape unharmed. Rescue teams have been deployed.