J&K polls: Pre-poll alliance with Cong to avoid hung Assembly, says Omar

Srinagar: The National Conference’s pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was formed to give people an option to avoid a hung House, party vice-president Omar Abdullah said on Sunday.

According to the seat-share agreement, the National Conference is contesting 51 seats, the Congress 32 and the CPI(M) one. The remaining six seats will witness a “friendly contest” between the Congress and the National Conference.

Abdullah -- who spoke to reporters at a shikara rally in the Dal lake in support of the party’s Zadibal candidate Tanvir Sadiq -- said, “Maybe they have something which allows them to see what has gone into the machines, we don’t know what has gone into the machines. What we have heard from the people, there is no room for hung elections.”

“We could have gone for a post-poll alliance but the alliance has been formed (before elections) to give people an option so that there is no hung Assembly and there is no room for doubt that a govt will not be formed,” he added.

Abdullah also claimed that the BJP would want a hung Assembly as it would give it an excuse to extend the lieutenant governor’s rule.

“The BJP will want to have a hung Assembly so that they get an excuse to prolong the (lieutenant) governor’s rule

but people won’t allow it to happen,” he said.