J&K polls: NC, PDP opened channels with Cong leadership for alliance talks, says Karra

Srinagar: The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party have opened channels with the Congress’ Central leadership for talks over an alliance in the Assembly polls, the Congress’ newly-appointed state unit chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday.

“To my knowledge, the National Conference has already approached the Central leadership for an alliance,” Karra said. Karra, who was last week named the Congress chief for Jammu and Kashmir, received a rousing reception upon his arrival from New Delhi. Asked if the People’s Democratic Party had approached the Congress for an alliance, he said, “At some level, talks have happened.”

The Congress is “very sure” that if the regional parties -- a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc -- continue with the aim for which the alliance was formed, “we will succeed”, Karra said. He, however, said there would be internal consultations within the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit. Karra said the Congress was open to alliances with all like-minded parties. “Whether they belong to Jammu or Kashmir, the only criterion is they should be like-minded,” he added. The Central leadership has formed a five-member committee to discuss the prospects of alliances with like-minded parties, Karra further said.

“We are open to all like-mined parties that have raised a flag against the hegemony and dictatorial attitude of the BJP,” he said. “However, we have to deliberate, draw certain parameters and see where the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and those of the Congress are safeguarded before taking that decision,” he added.The party’s foremost duty will be to synchronise, channelise and then capitalise on the feel-good factor generated by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the interest of the people of J&K so as to end the economic, constitutional, religious and regional distresses, he said.