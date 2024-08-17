J&K: Political parties welcome announcement of EC’s poll schedule

Srinagar/Jammu: Political parties across Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the Election Commission’s announcement of three-phase Assembly elections starting September 18, marking a pivotal move toward reinstating democratic processes in the region after six years of Central governance.



National Conference president Farooq Abdullah praised the Election Commission for advancing the election date. “I am relieved that the decision was made earlier than initially expected,” Abdullah said. He expressed hope for an end to Central rule, noting the elections come after a decade-long hiatus since the last polls in 2014. Abdullah stressed his party’s preparedness, recalling their previous push for simultaneous elections with Parliamentary polls. He is optimistic about high voter turnout, stating, “People will come out in large numbers to participate.”

The announcement has been welcomed by almost all major parties, including the National Conference, Congress, BJP, CPI(M), and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP). These parties view the announcement as fulfilling the Supreme Court’s directive to conduct elections by September 30. Former Chief minister Omar Abdullah commented on the lengthy wait for the announcement, saying, “It is better late than never.” He noted that this election cycle will be conducted within a compressed time frame, a new experience for political parties. The National Conference is prepared for this election and will soon begin campaigning. However, Abdullah expressed concerns about recent transfers within the police and civil administration, suspecting potential biases favouring the BJP. He called on the Election Commission to review these transfers to ensure impartiality. Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari also welcomed the poll announcement, quoting an Urdu couplet to express his party’s anticipation. “Now we will have a people’s government Inshallah (God willing) by October 5,” Bukhari said.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary G A Mir praised the Election Commission’s decision, reflecting the public’s desire for a popular government. He reminded that the Central government had committed to conducting elections post-delimitation, which has been completed. Mir expressed confidence that voters in Jammu and Kashmir will participate actively.

Iltija Mufti, a leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and daughter of former Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, welcomed the announcement but raised concerns about the current political environment. She criticised the suspension of democratic processes and the erosion of fundamental rights over the past five years.

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami acknowledged the significance of the election schedule, emphasising the need for a fair and secure democratic process. He welcomed the Election Commission’s commitment to providing a level playing field and adequate security for all parties and voters.