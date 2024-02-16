J&K: PM to initiate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 3,161 crore

JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of 209 projects worth over Rs 3,161 crore in Jammu and Kashmir on February 20, the Union Territory administration said on Friday.

These projects will upgrade infrastructure, strengthen service delivery systems, general employment opportunities and spur progress and prosperity in the Union Territory.

He will inaugurate 85 projects and lay the foundation of 124 projects at an event at the M A Stadium in Jammu at 11 am on February 20. PM is also scheduled to address a public rally, his second in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Earlier on April 24, 2022, he had addressed a rally in Palli Panchayat in Samba district. The UT administration published a full-page advertisement in some leading newspapers on the event.