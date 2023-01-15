J&K: Northern Command felicitates veterans and ‘veer naris’ during Veterans Day rally in Rajouri

Jammu: The Armed Forces Veterans Day is celebrated on January 14, as on this very day in 1953, the First Indian Commander in Chief (C-in-C) of Indian Army - Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who led Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, had formally retired from services.

The day is dedicated to the esteemed veterans to acknowledge the valour and sacrifice made by them in line of duty to safeguard the nation against external aggression, in restoration of peace within counter insurgency affected areas as well as their selfless service during various calamities.

White Knight Corps of Northern Command commemorated the Armed Forces Veterans’ Day on January 14, 2023 in Rajouri (J&K), which witnessed a mega gathering of over 2,500 veterans including Gallantry awardees, veer naris & veer matas from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C, Northern Command graced the occasion and interacted with the veterans and the veer naris.

The Northern Army Commander addressed the brave veterans on various initiatives undertaken by the Indian Army for welfare of ex-servicemen and veer naris. The Army Commander also mentioned about various administrative and institutional measures taken to facilitate in the overall development of Jammu & Kashmir under the able leadership of Lt Governer Manoj Sinha.

He emphasised on the role of ex-servicemen in the Active Security Strategy which aims at tightening security grid. On this occasion, the awardees, veer naris and disabled veterans were also felicitated by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President, AWWA Northern Command.