J&K: NC manifesto promises Article 370, statehood restoration

Srinagar: Restoration of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood as well as implementation of the autonomy resolution passed by the erstwhile Assembly in 2000 are among the National Conference’s 12 guarantees announced in its manifesto for the upcoming polls.



In June 2000, the National Conference government under Farooq Abdullah passed a resolution in the Assembly seeking to restore the pre-1953 constitutional position in the state. It was, however, rejected by the Union Cabinet headed by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The NC manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls also promised to seek amnesty for all political prisoners and dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Free 200 units of electricity, relief from power and water crisis, transfer of hydro-electric power projects to Jammu and Kashmir and providing 12 LPG cylinders to the economically weaker sections each year for free are among the other pledges made by the party in its poll document.

Releasing the manifesto at a press conference here, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said the party is making only those promises it can deliver. He described the manifesto as the NC’s vision document and a roadmap for governance.

The manifesto makes 12 broad promises, including striving for the full implementation of the Autonomy Resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2000.

“We strive to restore (Articles) 370-35A, and statehood as prior to August 5, 2019,” the NC poll document said.

In the interim period, “we will endeavour to redraw the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, and the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019”, it said.

The manifesto has promised that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, in its first list of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the Centre’s decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status.

It also pledged to protect the land and employment rights of the people of J&K, encourage dialogue between India and Pakistan, and make efforts to secure the release of prisoners languishing in jails.