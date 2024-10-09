J&K: NC legislature party to elect leader today

Srinagar: The legislature party of the National Conference will meet on Thursday to elect their leader as party president Farooq Abdullah maintained that his son Omar Abdullah will be the first chief minister of the Union Territory.

The NC on Tuesday emerged as the single largest party with 42 seats as results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls were declared. The party is comfortably placed to form the government as its alliance with Congress and CPI(M) got 49 seats in the 95-member house.

“The NC legislature party will meet tomorrow at half-past 12 to elect their leader,” the party vice-president said. Omar said the legislature party meeting will be followed by a meeting of the alliance partners to elect the leader of the alliance in the House.