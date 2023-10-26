J&K: Mehbooba Mufti re-elected PDP chief

SRINAGAR: Re-elected president of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti virtually launched her party’s campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and exhorted the party cadre to start work right away to strengthen the organisation.



“Elections are not everything but these elections are important to get our strength back. Parliament elections are coming and you should get down to work right away,” she said in her address to party workers.

She told the workers that the party has to repeat its performance in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections “if you want to pay tributes to Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.”

Earlier, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura proposed the name of Mehbooba for the post of president, which was seconded by former minister Abdul Gaffar Sofi.

All members of the electoral college supported the nomination through a voice vote.