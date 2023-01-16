J&K: Low danger level avalanche warning issued for 11 districts

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued an avalanche warning with low danger level for 11 districts till Monday.



The avalanches are likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramula, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban and Reasi in the next 24 hours, the SDMA said.

It advised the public to avoid venturing in the avalanche-prone areas.

In the wake of three avalanches in less than a week at a construction company site in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, the authorities have evacuated the workers from there and shifted them to a safer place, officials said.

Two workers of the company – Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) – which is constructing the Zojila Tunnel were killed when an avalanche hit Sarbal area of Sonamarg on Thursday. Two simultaneous avalanches hit the area on Saturday as well, but there was no loss of life.

Following the three avalanches and in view of the warning of more, the authorities shifted the workers of the company to a safer place, the officials said.