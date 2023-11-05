J&K Lieutenant Governor attends Shikara fest in Delhi, emphasises culture’s role in societal foundation

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the ‘Shikara’ fest organised by the Kashmir Education, Culture, and Science Society here in the national capital on Sunday, highlighting the significance of culture in fortifying the foundation of society and national unity.



In his address at the event, Sinha lauded the efforts for hosting the two-day fest- a celebration of Kashmir’s rich and distinctive cultural and artistic heritage, its traditions, cuisine, and a platform to showcase a wide array of handmade creative products. L-G also underlined the pivotal role that culture plays in building a robust societal structure. He stated, “Culture means an ocean of values which extends infinite possibilities of learning age-old traditions and developing a better understanding and appreciation of cultural ethos.”

He further acknowledged the incumbent Modi government’s endeavour to promote, preserve, and enrich India’s cultural heritage. Sinha emphasised that the development occurring in Jammu and Kashmir is inclusive and reflects the nation’s cultural essence.

During his address Sinha shared the transformative journey of Jammu and Kashmir, noting that substantial progress had been made in the region over the last three years. He pointed out the significant improvements, such as the decline of stone-pelting incidents, street protests, and the closure of educational and business institutions due to external influences.

He stressed that these positive changes have allowed people to live freely and peacefully in the region.

Furthermore, Sinha highlighted the establishment of the Rule of Law in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the resolute action taken against individuals supporting terrorism.

The Lieutenant Governor also brought attention to the government’s efforts to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families. He mentioned the fulfilment of the promise to provide 6,000 transit accommodations and 6,000 jobs under the Modi regime’s development package. Notably, a significant number of these accommodations have already been allocated, and more are slated for completion in the coming months.

Additionally, Sinha expressed his continuous engagement with Kashmiri migrants and other minority community members to address their concerns and grievances with the utmost sensitivity.