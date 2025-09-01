J&K, Ladakh HC sentences ex-police officer to life in 2003 Kupwara attack case

Srinagar: Overturning a lower court’s order, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has sentenced a former police officer to life imprisonment for his role in a fidayeen attack in Kupwara district over two decades ago.

A division bench of Justices Sanjeev Kumar and Sanjay Parihar on Saturday convicted Ghulam Rasool Wani, former Sogam station house officer (SHO), for criminal conspiracy in the 2003 fidayeen attack that left two CRPF personnel dead. The HC found him guilty of aiding a Pakistani militant in carrying out the attack

and sentenced him to

life imprisonment while upholding the acquittal of his co-accused.