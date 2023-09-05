J&K L-G pledges funds to upgrade 7,000 schools in Srinagar on Teachers’ Day

SRINAGAR: On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, made a significant announcement by pledging funds for the improvement of 7,000 schools in Srinagar.



This initiative aims to address the basic facilities that approximately 6,000 schools require this year, with an additional 1,000 schools planned for next year.

In a heartfelt tribute to the renowned educationist Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and in recognition of the outstanding contributions of educators across the Kashmir division, Lt. Governor Sinha underscored the pivotal role teachers play in nurturing young minds and shaping the future of

our society.

Moreover, he emphasised the paramount importance of infusing creativity into the classroom, encouraging teachers to break free from stereotypes and inspire young minds to develop their unique, creative ideas and critical thinking abilities.

Sinha highlighted that teachers possess a unique ability to recognise the concealed talents within their students.

“A teacher is the biggest revolutionary and courageous person in this world. They break through barriers and outdated methods to offer children a fresh perspective, ignite new resolutions, and inspire innovative thinking,” Sinha declared, acknowledging the multifaceted roles educators fulfil in moulding our society.

Using a vivid analogy, the Lt. Governor described teachers as explorers who unearth hidden talents in their students, gemologists who refine and nurture these talents, and jewellers who polish them to brilliance.

Furthermore, Sinha emphasized that the primary goal of education is not solely to produce competitive individuals but to foster creativity and curiosity. He called for a balanced approach between competition and creativity, suggesting that assessments should revolve around originality, experimentation, and scientific activities.

Highlighting the unwavering commitment of the Union Territory Administration to comprehensive school upgrades, Sinha rallied the teaching community to unite to ensure that every child, particularly girls, gains access to quality education.

The event was graced by the presence of renowned educationist Padma JS Rajput, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary of School and Higher Education Alok Kumar, senior officials, heads of departments, and a substantial number of teachers and students.

As Teachers’ Day celebrations unfolded in Srinagar, it became a poignant reminder of the invaluable contributions of teachers and the pressing need to cultivate creativity and innovation within our educational institutions. Lt. Governor Sinha’s pledge to upgrade schools stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to enhancing the educational landscape in Jammu

and Kashmir.