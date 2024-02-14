J&K L-G pays tributes to 2019 Pulwama terror attack martyrs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday paid tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

The CRPF, political and social groups and various other groups organised a series of events across Jammu to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the attack that shocked the nation.

On this day in 2019, the 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a Pakistan-linked suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the CRPF convoy. In a retaliatory attack, the Indian Air Force had targeted terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26.

“Humble tributes to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The nation will forever remain indebted to their exemplary courage, supreme sacrifice and selfless service to the motherland,” Sinha said in a post on X.

Director General of Police R R Swain also paid tributes to the fallen jawans. A police spokesperson said Swain also paid heartfelt homage to the courageous souls who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

“The sacrifices of CRPF personnel will forever be etched in our hearts. As we remember these heroes, let us renew our commitment to securing peace,” the spokesperson quoted the DGP as saying.

Kashmir Zone IGP V K Birdi took to social media to post his tributes.

“Today, we solemnly remember the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Their bravery echoes through time, inspiring us to renew our commitment for establishing peace. Let us honour their valour and sacrifice by striving for violence-free nation,” Birdi said in a post on X. The CRPF organised several events here to pay floral tributes to the slain troopers.

“Although the Pulwama attack was a major setback for us, it exhibited the cowardice of militants who did not have the courage to face our brave soldiers. Ever since Pulwama we have neutralised many militants in gun battles in J-K,” the CRPF said in a statement.

“Our morale has never diminished and we are ever ready to neutralise the militants who shall try to harm our nation or the countrymen,” it said.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) led by its president Manish Sahni staged a protest against Pakistan for its continued support to terrorism and demanded strong action against the neighbouring country to retrieve Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The activists also burnt down an effigy of Pakistan during the protest at Lower Roop Nagar in the outskirts of Jammu.

Paying tributes to the fallen jawans, Sahni asked “how long will we tolerate the martyrdom of our soldiers. The time has come to teach Pakistan a lesson by striking strongly and making Pakistan’s illegally occupied PoK a part of India. It will be a true tribute to the martyrdom of Indian soldiers.”