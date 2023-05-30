J&K: L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates Jambu Zoo at Nagrota

Jammu: On Monday, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Jambu Zoo at Nagrota. Adding a new destination in the Union Territory, the zoo spreading over 70 ha area in phase-1, the L-G said that it will attract both local residents and tourists. “J&K UT is on the verge of its development trajectory. We have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive and convert the UT’s potential into reality,” Sinha said. He also congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir and all the stakeholder departments besides acknowledging the hardwork of all the workers engaged in constructing the zoo. “This was taken up under Languishing Project,” the L-G added.



The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination and has the potential to boost tourism in the region, he underlined. At the inaugural event, the L-G spoke on the developmental journey of J&K and highlighted the efforts to develop better facilities for the locals as well as for the tourists and improve the quality of living for all.

“With the successful conduct of the G-20 Summit, J&K UT has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and the world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states and contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the Lieutenant Governor said. Moreover, he reiterated the commitment of the J&K government to empower every section of society, especially the youth in achieving the goals of sustainable and inclusive development.

“Our youths are the architects of new Jammu Kashmir and we are seeing a steady rise in youth entrepreneurs, who are working with dedication to build a prosperous society and preserve our civilizational-cultural values and our commitment to peace,” he observed.