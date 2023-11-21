J&K L-G Manoj Sinha flags off ‘J&K Gyanodaya express’

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has launched the ‘College on Wheels’ project in collaboration with the Higher Education Council, J&K government. L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurated the initiative involving a train journey, ‘J&K Gyanodaya express,’ for 800 students and 100 faculty members from various universities in J&K.

The two-week educational voyage aims to broaden perspectives, provide hands-on knowledge, and expose participants to cultural heritage. The itinerary includes cities linked to Mahatma Gandhi’s life, emphasising introspection and education beyond classroom boundaries. Health measures and safety features are prioritised for a memorable experience.