J&K L-G inaugurates workshop to strengthen child protection

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a two-day workshop on Thursday aimed at sensitising and training representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), police, and other stakeholders to bolster the Child Protection System and Mechanism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.



This significant initiative, organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, is the first of its kind in the country. In his inaugural address, Sinha expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Women and Child Development and commended the innovative efforts of the Social Welfare Department in organising training programs for 15,000 individuals in the fiscal year 2023-24. He underscored the Administration’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a happy and secure childhood for the region’s children, fostering a supportive ecosystem that empowers them to realise their full potential.

For decades, the children of Jammu and Kashmir were denied the childhood they deserved, Lt Governor added. He lamented the fact that conflict profiteers had manipulated these children and handed them stones instead of opportunities. However, he emphasised that the ecosystem responsible for this unfortunate situation has been dismantled, and today, the youth of the region are equipped with laptops and tablets, actively contributing to the nation-building process. Sinha further highlighted the importance of providing homes for children living in institutional care and on the streets. He stressed that a vibrant home environment is essential for the blossoming of childhood and that institutional care should be viewed as a last resort. The government has already initiated several rehabilitation and childcare programs, including adoption efforts through the joint collaboration of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) and the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA), with the aim of promoting family-based, non-institutional care for children.

The Lt Governor also called upon various stakeholders, including public representatives, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community elders, religious leaders, and youth clubs, to join the fight against the drug menace.