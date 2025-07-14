J&K L-G hands over job letters to kin of 40 terror victims

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over appointment letters to the next of kin of 40 terror victims in

Baramulla, reiterating that the government is committed to providing jobs and justice to terror victim families.

Sinha also said that those days are over when family members of terrorists used to get jobs.

An official spokesperson said Sinha has fulfilled his promise in 15 days by handing over appointment letters to the members of the 40 terror victim families.

On June 29, the L-G had met terror victim families in Anantnag and assured that eligible next of kin will receive jobs within 30 days.

“The process will continue till every terror victim family is rehabilitated,” the spokesperson said.

During the event, the family members, whose loved ones were killed by terrorists, narrated the horrifying incidents and exposed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their sympathisers.

Lieutenant Governor Sinha reiterated his commitment to ensure that the terror victim families will receive justice, jobs, recognition and support they deserve after years of suffering.

“Terror victim families, forsaken and forgotten, suffered silently for decades. Stories of their loved ones, brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, are being brought to forefront.

“Truth about these families was deliberately suppressed. No one came to wipe their tears. Everyone knew Pakistan-backed terrorists were involved in brutal killings but no one provided justice to thousands of elderly parents, wives, brothers or sisters,” he said.