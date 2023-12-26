J&K L-G attends ‘Divya Adhyatmik Mahotsav’ in Haridwar

JAMMU/HARIDWAR: The Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is restoring the past glory of India and building a prosperous and modern nation. He was speaking at ‘Divya Adhyatmik Mahotsav’ to mark Juna Akhara Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s 25 years as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar at Harihar Ashram, Haridwar. Highlighting the contribution of Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri’s contribution to the nation, L-G Sinha said: He has tirelessly worked for spiritual upliftment of people and to bring peace and prosperity in the society. He appreciated the role of Acharya Swami Avdheshanand Giri in fighting against various social evils and practices and involving youth in sustainable development efforts.

“India is the land of spiritual seekers, great scientists, philosophers and great artists and has always shown the path of peace and coexistence to the world. PM Modi is restoring the past glory and building a prosperous, modern India.”