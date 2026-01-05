J&K: Khattar reviews power projects

Chandigarh: Union Power, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited Jammu and Kashmir to review and fast-track key power infrastructure projects in the Union Territory.

During his visit, Khattar directed officials to expedite work at the NHPC-run Salal Power Project and instructed that silt removal from the Salal reservoir be taken up at the earliest. On Sunday, he inspected the Salal Power Station on the Chenab River in Reasi district and reviewed the progress of ongoing works.

Silt removal is currently being undertaken at the Salal project following the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty, with the aim of clearing accumulated silt and making more effective use of water resources.

Khattar was received in Jammu by Bhupinder Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, who briefed the Union minister and the Secretary (Power) on the status of ongoing and proposed NHPC hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union minister also reviewed power projects in Reasi, Ramban and Kishtwar districts. He planted saplings at the Salal Power Station, underscoring the importance of environmental protection, and held meetings with senior local administration officials to ensure coordinated and timely project implementation.

While travelling to Kishtwar, Khattar conducted an aerial inspection of the 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydroelectric project. He later visited the Ratle hydroelectric project, where he laid the foundation stone for dam concreting works and urged the project team to complete the work within the stipulated timeframe.