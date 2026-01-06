J&K: Khattar reviews Dulhasti Power Station

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar inspected the ongoing power projects in Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit to the state.

He instructed for the timely completion of the power projects.

He inspected all three major under-construction hydropower projects of CVPPL in Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakal Dul (1000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kwar (540 MW). The completion of these three projects will not only make Jammu and Kashmir self-reliant in the power sector but will also give a new impetus to development.

Union minister Khattar gave clear and timely instructions to complete and commission the Pakal Dul and Kiru projects by December 2026 and the Kwar project by March 2028.

Khattar, who is on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the NHPC’s Dulhasti Power Station in Kishtwar and reviewed the progress of the major hydropower projects being constructed in the Chenab Valley.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupendra Gupta welcomed Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his arrival in Jammu.

NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh and Chenab Valley Power Projects Limited (CVPPL) Managing Director Ramesh Mukhiya were also specially present. The minister was given a guard of honour by the CISF unit at the Dulhasti Power Station premises.

Khattar praised the construction work being carried out in challenging conditions.

During his visit to Jammu, Union minister interacted with the local people and workers at the work sites.

He also heard the workers’ grievances and instructed the officials to address them.

During the inspection, a review meeting was held with the project heads and contractors, where the progress of the work, challenges, and future plans were discussed.