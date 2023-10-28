J&K has witnessed zero collateral damage in last five years: DGP

LETHPORA: The graph of terror in Jammu and Kashmir has come down in the past five years and the union territory has witnessed zero collateral damage and no law-and-order incidents, police chief Dilbag Singh claimed here on Saturday.



Singh, who is retiring as Director General of Police on October 31, made these remarks at a function here where the second phase of Operational Capability Augmentation of Police Stations (OCAP) was launched.

Under the second phase, 22 police stations were provided with peace and stability teams consisting of 14 highly trained personnel, a vehicle with latest weaponry and gadgets, and a drone unit.

“We are proud of the fact that in the last five years, there has been zero collateral damage during the course of actions. It is a matter of immense happiness. Law-and- order incidents have also come down to zero. By the grace of God, there has been zero civilian casualty in police action in the last five years. We are very proud of it,” Singh claimed.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the dark era of terrorism.

“The graph of terrorism has come down and has flattened. We want to see it come down to zero,” he added.

To achieve zero terror, Singh said, a new plan was devised and OCAP of police stations was undertaken.

“Under this, 43 such police stations were identified where terror incidents were taking place more in comparison to other stations.

“In the first phase, 21 were covered on August 2. I am happy that today that for the rest 22 police stations, peace and stability teams are being deployed,” he said on Saturday.

Providing a report card on terror, the DGP said this year so far, 30 terror crime incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir.

“If we talk about these 21 stations selected in the first phase of OCAPs, out of them, 17 were totally terror free, 100 per cent terror free. There were only four police stations where four terror incidents took place -- three in Srinagar and one

in Pulwama.