J&K has witnessed lot of change in last four years: Anurag Thakur

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday hit out at TMC leader Saugata Ray and asserted that Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a lot of change in the past four years since the abrogation of Article 370.



Intervening in the debate on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said there have been no cases of stone pelting and the Indian tricolour is now hoisted in every street of the Union Territory.

But earlier, when the NC was in power, BJP leaders were arrested for trying to hoist the national flag there, Thakur said recalling his own experience during the Tiranga Yatra.

He was responding to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader’s remarks that “ek nishan, ek pradhan, ek samvidhan” was a political slogan.

The information and broadcasting minister alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal is not allowing in the state the “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra”, which showcases the people-centric policies of the Narendra Modi government.