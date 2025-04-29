J&K: Fourteen locals identified for aiding Pakistani terrorists

New Delhi: Indian intelligence agencies have identified 14 local Kashmiris who allegedly provided logistical and ground support to Pakistani terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Sources revealed that a massive crackdown has been launched across South Kashmir to apprehend the accused and dismantle the broader network aiding cross-border terrorism.

The individuals named include Mohammad Adil Rahman Dentu (21), Mohammad Asif Ahmed Sheikh (28), Mohammad Ahsan Ahmed Sheikh (23), Mohammad Haris Nazir (20), Mohammad Amir Nazir Wani (20), Mohammad Yawar Ahmed Bhat, Mohammad Asif Ahmed Khande (24), Mohammad Naseer Ahmad Wani (21), Mohammad Shahid Ahmed Kute (27), Mohammad Amir Ahmad Dar, Mohammed Adnan Safi Dar, Mohammad Zubair Ahmad Wani (39), Mohammad Haroon Rashid Ganai (32), and Mohammad Zakir Ahmed Ghani (29).

According to officials, the identified individuals allegedly facilitated the terrorists by providing shelter, logistics, reconnaissance information, and safe passage through sensitive areas. The agencies have reportedly tracked extensive digital evidence, including intercepted communications and financial transactions, linking them to the attack.

Security forces have intensified search operations in several villages across Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, and Kulgam districts. Raids, questioning, and preventive detentions are being carried out to prevent any further escalation. Additional paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain law and order in the region.

Officials emphasised that the crackdown is part of a broader strategy to sever local support networks that foreign terror outfits increasingly rely upon. The identification of these individuals is seen as a major step towards disrupting future terror plots and restoring peace in the volatile South Kashmir belt. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are likely in the coming days, sources added.