J&K: Five more govt employees sacked for suspected terror links

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday terminated the services of five more government employees for suspected terror links.

The LG administration has since 2020 sacked 85 government employees after it was found during surveillance that they were working for terrorist groups.

The dismissed employees include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Rah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health Department, officials said.

According to the dossier against the terminated employees, Mohammad Ishfaq, who was appointed as Rehbar-e-Taleem in the school education department and later confirmed as a teacher in 2013, was allegedly working for Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

He was in regular contact with LeT commander Mohammad Amin alias Abu Khubaib, who is designated as a “terrorist” operating from Pakistan.

Ishfaq was given an active operational role by the LeT, and he was tasked to execute the killing of a police officer in Doda in early 2022.

Tariq Ahmad Rah, a lab technician, came under the influence of terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen right from a very young age. According to officials, Rah’s terror link emerged during the State Investigation Agency (SIA) probe into the escape of Hizbul terrorist Amin Baba to Pakistan in 2005.

Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman in the PHE department, became an active OGW of LeT in the Gurez area of Bandipora. Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest department, was actively working with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health department, was in regular contact with terrorists, particularly Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a Pakistan-based Hizb terrorist.