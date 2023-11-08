J&K DGP says maintaining peace big challenge, IGP Anand Jain reviews situation in Rajouri

Security forces have succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir but maintaining it is a big challenge as enemies are looking for the chances to disrupt peace, the union territory’s police chief R R Swain said on Wednesday.

The Director General of Police visited the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama where he chaired meetings with senior officers of Army, CRPF and police and took first hand review of the current security scenario.

He was accompanied by the ADGP Law and Order Vijay Kumar and IGP Vidhi Kumar Birdi.

“JK Police along with other sister agencies has succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in the Union territory and to maintain it is a big challenge,” Swain said addressing the meetings.

The peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir has been achieved after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by police and security forces, he said.

In the meetings, discussions were held regarding enhancing coordination between the forces and the intelligence agencies.

People friendly policing and security of the vulnerable population were also discussed. Plans for zero terror and area domination were also on the agenda of these meetings.

The working of police stations and their requirements was also discussed.

The DGP lauded the good work and efforts of forces and of intelligence agencies in fighting the terrorism in

South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, IGP Anand Jain reviewed the security and law and order situation in the border district of Rajouri and called for coordinated efforts by the force to uproot the narco-terrorism in the Rajouri-Poonch range.

The IGP directed the officers to work with enhanced synergy and coordinated efforts to uproot the narco-terrorism in the range, a police spokesman said, adding he emphasized for regular interactions and briefing of the subordinates at different levels.