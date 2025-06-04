J&K: Cop, teacher among 3 govt staffers sacked over terror links

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dismissed three government employees for their alleged involvement with proscribed terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, officials said.

A police constable, a school teacher and a junior assistant in a government medical college were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which allows dismissal without an inquiry “in the interest of national security”. All three are currently lodged in jail, they said.

Over 75 government employees with terror links have been dismissed so far by the L-G administration.

Officials said the action is part of the administration’s continued crackdown on terror infrastructure, including overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers embedded within government institutions.

The dismissed employees were identified as Malik Ishfaq Naseer, a police constable, Ajaz Ahmed, a teacher in the school education department and Waseem

Ahmad Khan, a junior assistant in Government Medical College, Srinagar.

The sacked employees were “active terror collaborators,” involved in logistics, arms smuggling, and aiding terror operations against security forces and civilians, a senior security official said.

Constable Malik Ishfaq Naseer, recruited in 2007, came under suspicion during an investigation into arms smuggling in 2021. His brother Malik Asif was a Pakistan-trained LeT militant and was killed in 2018, but he allegedly continued to support the outfit while serving in the police, he said.

“He used his position to identify safe drop locations for arms, explosives, and narcotics, and shared GPS coordinates with Pakistani handlers,” the official said.

Malik also allegedly distributed these consignments to active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

His LeT link was exposed in September, 2021 when J&K police was investigating a case related to smuggling of arms and explosives in Jammu region.