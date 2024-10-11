J&K: Congress MLAs leave it to top brass to pick CLP leader

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Friday said it has left the decision of nominating the leader of legislature party in the assembly to the Congress’ central leadership in New Delhi.

In another decision, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) extended support to the National Conference (NC) for government formation in J&K.

“Today, we had a CLP meeting in which we unanimously decided to give the right to the central leadership to take the call on the CLP leader. We have passed a resolution on the issue and that has been forwarded to the central leadership for taking the call,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Hameed Karra said after the CLP meeting here.