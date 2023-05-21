J&K Cong launches its campaign for Panchayat elections

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress on Sunday launched its campaign for the forthcoming panchayat elections in the Union territory. The launch of the campaign coincided with the 32nd death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who, the party said, was the architect of the panchayati raj system in the country.



Panchayat and urban local bodies in the Union territory are completing their five-year terms between November 5 and January 9, 2024. The election schedule is yet to be announced. Launching the campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani exhorted the workers to gear up for the local body elections. The winds of change have started blowing in the country from Karnataka, where the Congress won the just-concluded assembly polls, he said.

“Every true Congress supporter should be ready to respond to the call of the party high command as a disciplined soldier and unitedly fight to bring the Congress back to the power to serve the people and defeat the politics of hate and division,” Wani said.