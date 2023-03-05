J&K: Cong launches ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign

jammu: The Congress launched a month-long ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign from here on Sunday, with its leaders and workers chanting slogans against the imposition of property tax and calling for early restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood.



Led by AICC incharge of ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ yatra in J&K Bharat Singh Solanki and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president

Vikar Rasool Wani, the yatra began from Janipur and headed to Raipur in Jammu north assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress working president Raman Bhalla, former ministers Mula Ram and Yogesh Sawhney, party chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma and other senior leaders joined

the march which saw participants raise slogans against property tax and anti-encroachment drives.